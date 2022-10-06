The benefits of therapy dogs with AltaPointe Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. That’s why every year the first week of October is celebrated as Mental Illness Awareness Week. Two furry friends from AltaPointe Health stopped by Studio10 to show how Pet Therapy is making a difference in mental healthcare right here along the Gulf Coast.

“Zeke” and “Ollie” are Certified Pet Therapy dogs with AltaPointe Health’s two psychiatric hospitals. BayPointe Hospital in Mobile serves children in a mental health crisis, and EastPointe Hospital in Daphne serves adults. The dogs have become regulars at the hospitals, visiting 2-3 times a week and on special occasions.

Zeke and Ollie’s owner is Megan James, the Recreational Therapy Coordinator for AltaPointe’s hospitals. She incorporates pet therapy into weekly group therapy sessions that teach patients about mindfulness, stress relief, and other behavioral topics. She says they also play a role in deescalating someone in crisis and managing the milieu on the hospital units.

Nicolette Harvey, Associate Clinical Director for AltaPointe’s hospitals, says she sees a huge impact when Zeke and Ollie are on campus. The dogs help both the adults and children feel more comfortable and at ease, which also helps the patients be more open to treatment. Additionally, the dogs spend time with the staff members who are working in a very stressful environment.

To learn more about Zeke and Ollie or about AltaPointe’s services, you can follow AltaPointe on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or visit their website AltaPointe.org

AltaPointe also has a 24-hour access to care line that is available to connect someone in need to their mental health services, (251) 450-2211.

About AltaPointe: AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare in Alabama. Each year it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients. Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe has two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, a 24-hour behavioral health crisis center, and 23 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics. Learn more: http://www.altapointe.org.

