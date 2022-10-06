MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bras Across the Causeway is happening this weekend.

5k, Fun Run, Family, Friends, Delicious Food provided by locally made Hall’s Sausage and Famous Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream and Warm Waffles! Beverages, DJ, Local Celeb Matt McCoy!

All proceeds go directly to local patients fighting breast cancer.

In the past five years, we have raised over $100k for patients’ rents, mortgages, utilities, co-pays, transportation, treatments not covered by insurance and various other needs of these fighters.

Schedule of events on October 8th at Meaher State Park.

6:30 AM Packet Pick-Up/Registration Opens 7:45 AM Warm Up with Josh Foster 8:00 AM Survivor Walk 8:15 AM 5K Starts 9:15 AM Fun-Run Starts 10:15 AM Awards Presentation 12:00 PM Close

Registration: Run-N-Tri, or Fleet Feet in Mobile until noon on October 6th or online through Events.com until 4 AM on October 7th. Walk-up registration is welcome at Meaher State Park the day of.

Packet pick-up and race day registration at Meaher State Park from 6:30 AM to 7:50 AM.

To register go to: https://www.brasacrossthecauseway.org/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.