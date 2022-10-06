Build a Scarecrow to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of NWFL

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can Build a Scarecrow to support the Northwest Florida Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The 2nd Annual Build a Scarecrow event is presented by Woerner Landscape!

Details: Build a life-size Scarecrow and display your Scarecrow at your business, organization, or home through the month of October.

Entry registration is $50/entry. Once registered, participants have until Friday, October 24th at 5pm to submit their Scarecrow photos for voting.

Voting will begin on Monday, October 25th and runs until Thursday, October 27th at midnight.

The winner will be announced on Friday, October 28th!

1. Register Online 2. Build your Scarecrow 3. Submit your photo & share it on Facebook/Instagram.

Tag the House on: Facebook | @RMHCNorthwestFL Instagram | @rmhc_nwfl

4. Vote from October 25th-27th for your favorite Scarecrow

For more information: https://rmhc-nwfl.org/

