City of Semmes October Events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events.

Below is information they provided about some of the events:

-Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Semmes Honor Park (4100 Wulff Rd E. Semmes AL 36575). During the ceremony the first squad of police officers for the new Semmes Police Department will be sworn in.

-Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest will take place at Semmes Honor Park (4100 Wulff Rd E. Semmes AL 36575) on October 16, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

-The Semmes Fall Festival will take place on October 23, 2022, from 12-6 p.m. at Mary G. Montgomery High School- 4275 Snow Rd Semmes AL 36575. There will be a Fall Family Movie Night on the Football Field following the Fall Festival.

-Trunk or Treat by the Semmes Fire and Rescue Department on October 31, 2022 at the Semmes Regional Library (9150 Moffett Rd Semmes AL 36575) from 6:30- 8:30 p.m.

The City of Semmes

www.cityofsemmesal.gov

251-649-8811

For more information on the event, contact Elizabeth Lovelady at events@cityofsemmesal.gov

