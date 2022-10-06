Coffee with a Cop in Bienville Square lets residents talk with officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds turned out Wednesday for “Coffee with a Cop Day” in Bienville Square.

Multiple cities have these events, which offer resident a chance to talk directly to an officer about any concerns or questions they might have about safety. Others also take the opportunity to get to know our local officers.

The Mobile Police Department not only served coffee, but lemonade, donuts and pizza, too.

Local organizations like Veterans Recovery were there engaging the public and giving away free resources.

“We have no speeches, no agenda, it’s strictly making ourselves available,” said John Weichman, a civilian employee with the MPD Crime Prevention Unit. “If you want to come and say ‘thank you’, we’d love that. If they had a question and didn’t know where to ask it, then they can get some direction.”

Liz Clark said, “Thank you to all of the Mobile Police Officers and County Sheriffs and everybody who is out there working to take care and protect us.”

The event began in the morning and wrapped up early Wednesday afternoon.

Mobile police said hundreds of people stopped by throughout the day. They said the event is one they look forward to every year.

---

