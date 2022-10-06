Gulf Coast Spotlight: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun will be on Thursday, October 13th at 5:30PM. Ladies 21 and older can enjoy an evening of hors d’oeuvres from local area chefs and restaurants. McTinis and other fabulous libations will make for an unforgettable evening of manicures, makeovers, shopping, and more! Tickets available on rmhcmobile.org

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile is a home away from home for families of children being treated at local area hospitals.

1626 Springhill Ave Mobile, AL 36604 | 251-694-6873

Rmhcmobile.org

