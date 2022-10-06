History Museum of Mobile exhibit to feature costumes from TV’s ‘Downton Abbey’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The History Museum of Mobile is already looking forward to 2023. The museum announced its next major exhibition will feature the clothing from the beloved TV series “Downton Abbey.”

Coming after the first of the year -- “Dressing the Abbey” -- will feature 35 award-winning costumes featured in the TV series, which ran for six seasons and followed up with two blockbuster films.

“We expect huge crowds to come and see this wardrobe -- the wardrobe worn by the actors in the series Downton Abbey. We think there is going to be a really big and positive response,” said Dr. Meg McCrummen Fowler, History Museum of Mobile Director.

The response has been overwhelming on the Museum’s Facebook page -- some of the comments read:

“We should go see it.”

“Yes! Definitely!”

“I know you loved Downton Abbey! This is cool!

“We need to figure out how to make this a book club field trip.”

The museum is curating it’s own exhibit to run parallel to the Downton costumes -- reaching deep into their closet to feature the Port City fashion during that same era.

“That looks at that same period -- from about the 1890s to 1930s -- and shows what was happening in Mobile in that time. So from our own collection of over 117,000 objects we’ve chose artifacts -- primarily dresses -- that speak to those same cultural shifts and changes in Mobile,” said Fowler.

And any true fan would know -- a Downton Abbey exhibit would not be complete without high tea. Dressing the Abbey is set to officially open January 28th and will go through April 22nd.

A full calendar of events surrounding the exhibit will be released soon -- to include experiences such as the social ritual of “high tea” which was prominently featured on Downton Abbey.

Here’s the official press release from the History Museum of Mobile:

HISTORY MUSEUM OF MOBILE is excited to announce the next major exhibition, Dressing the Abbey, opening January 2023. Dressing the Abbey weaves fashion, history, and popular culture into an exhibition featuring costumes from Downton Abbey™, one of the most widely watched television dramas in the world.

The exhibition features thirty-five costumes worn by men and women, inviting viewers to discover the turbulence of the Edwardian era and the cultural impact of the First World War. From rich country tweeds, to sumptuous evening gowns, to a starched footman’s livery, the textiles in this exhibition speak to a transformational moment in art, fashion, design, and history.

“The exhibition approaches textile design as a means of analyzing how art reflects changing societal and cultural traditions,” said Meg McCrummen Fowler, director of the History Museum of Mobile. “Visitors will see how textile design both reflected and produced changing ideas about society, culture, manners, and hstory at the transformative period in the history of the Western world.”

The exhibition will be on view at History Museum of Mobile from January 28 to April 22, 2023.

From the History Museum of Mobile’s own collection of over 117,000 objects, the Museum is curating a complementary exhibition, Dressing Mobile: 1920s Fashion in the Port City. It will run simultaneously and will feature the transformation of Mobile society and culture from 1890 to 1930. The Museum will also open Setting the Table, a hands-on exhibition featuring formal table settings, menus, tea customs, and more.

A series of programs will enrich the visitor experience and enhance the educational value of the exhibition. From engaging local artists and designers in lectures, to exploring the performative rituals around drinking tea, to designing creative tablescapes for one’s own home, to teaching ballroom dancing, the planned programming is designed to allow for meaningful connections to both the exhibition themes and to the local community.

The award-winning costumes featured in Dressing the Abbey were produced by the London costume house of Cosprop Ltd.

History Museum of Mobile is open Monday – Saturday from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Sunday from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

The exhibition is developed and distributed by Exhibits Development Group in. cooperation with Cosprop Ltd., London, England. The exhibition is not endorsed by, sponsored by, licensed by, associated with, or otherwise affiliated with the television series Downton Abbey™, NBC Universal International, Carnival Film and Television Limited or their representatives.

About the History Museum of Mobile:

The History Museum of Mobile is where Mobile’s story begins. Over 117,000 objects weave together the rich histories of Mobile and the surrounding area, from the prehistoric past to the present. Located in the heart of downtown, the History Museum of Mobile operates three campuses: The primary exhibitions are located in the Old City Hall-Southern Market building at 111 South Royal Street; Colonial Fort Condé is at 150 South Royal Street; and the Phoenix Fire Museum is at 203 South Claiborne Street.

In 2020, the History Museum of Mobile announced a partnership with the Alabama Historical Commission, the Mobile County Commission, and the City of Mobile to build, curate, and operate Clotilda: The Exhibition in the under-construction Heritage House in historic Africatown. The exhibition will tell the story of the Clotilda and of the remarkable men, women, and children who established the community of Africatown.

