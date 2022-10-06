Jury awards $6.5 million to woman severely injured in Mobile County wreck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday awarded $6.5 million to a woman who sued her own insurance company over a 2019 traffic accident that left her severely injured.

The accident occurred in August of that year on U.S. 45 between Old Citronelle Highway and Spice Pond Road.

An under-insured driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the vehicle driven by Meghan. Grove. As a result of collision, she suffered multiple pelvic fractures, a fractured elbow, and a fractured wrist. Robert Mitchell, an attorney for Cunningham Bounds LLC,, told FOX10 News that the other driver had the minimum liability insurance required by law.

Grove alleged that State Farm failed to fully compensate her under her under-insured motorist coverage. During trial this week in Mobile County Circuit Court, multiple medical providers testified about the extent of Grove’s physical injuries.

“The jury in this case stood up not only for Meghan Grove but also for corporate accountability in general,” Mitchell said in a statement.

Cunningham Bounds lawyer Lucy Tufts, who also represented Grove, also praised the verdict in a prepared statement.

“State Farm had every opportunity to do the right thing, but it made a deliberate decision to put profits over protecting its own insured,” she stated. “We are extremely pleased for our client, who very much deserved this result, and we are also proud of the jury for having the courage to return a meaningful verdict. Hopefully, this result will change the way State Farm treats its policyholders.”

