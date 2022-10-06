Advertise With Us
Man accused of stealing excavator

By WALA Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces several charges after Mobile police said the caught him driving a piece of construction equipment that had been reported stolen.

Officers responded to Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday regarding someone driving a reportedly stolen excavator. The subject was located and taken into custody. Police said William Starling, 41, took the excavator from a construction site.

He was arrested for first-degree theft of property and use/possession of paraphernalia.

