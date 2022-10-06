Mobile Police: Man Shoots Wife; Takes Her to Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52 year old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared.

According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts, as well as her desire to get a divorce. They say Collins got so angry, he pulled a gun, and shot the woman in the neck. But apparently, instead of leaving the scene of the crime, he took her to the hospital, according to investigators. They say he waited there with her for awhile, then took off before police got there. Collins hasn’t been seen since.

Collins is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He’s charged with Domestic Violence-Assault. If you see Larry Collins, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make that call.

