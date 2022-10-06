Mother of M&M Food Mart shooting victim: ‘Let’s get the guns off the streets’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The mother of a man gunned down in his car last month watched stoically as a judge set bail for hi accused killer Thursday and then struggled to compose herself afterward.

“He was granted bond, and I’m just hurting behind what was said in the courtroom.,” Jessica Wright told reporters outside the courtroom.

She said she wanted to issue a warning to parents who allow their kids to have guns.

“Let’s get the guns off the streets,” she said.

Wright’s son, 27-year-old Jamarcus Lewis died on Sept. 24 from a gunshot as he sat in a car in the parking lot of the M&M Food Mart in Theodore. A police detective testified that investigators recovered four shell casings. He said a woman who was inside the car with Lewis was not hurt.

Defendant Anthony Malek Alston, wo turned himself in Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to murder. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh suggested the evidence against Alston is strong.

“The defendant is actually captured on surveillance footage at the time that it happened,” she told Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty.

Walsh said the defendant and victim knew each other in some way, but she did not elaborate inside or outside the courtroom.

Walsh recommended a $375,000 bond, with a requirement that a portion of it be cash and that the defendant wear an electronic monitoring device. Defense attorney Maxine Walters countered with a request for a lower bond, $125,000.

“He has no priors,” she told the judge. “He’s 19. He does have a job, working construction. He has family support; his mother is here.”

Hardesty set the bond at $360,000 and rejected the request for a cash component and electronic monitoring.

As police led hm to a patrol vehicle for the trip to Mobile County Metro Jail on Wednesday, the Irvington man denied the allegations. His attorney on Thursday did the same,

“At this stage, we have not received any evidence, so I can’t speak directly to any videos, but I do know that Mr. Alston maintains his innocence,” she said.

After the hearing, Walers said her client would do his best to make bail.

“We can’t control the bond that they set, but Mr. Alston maintains his innocence,” she said. “He comes from a good family. He has lots of support from them. We’re just gonna make the best of the amount that was set.

Walsh said expressed disappointment that the judge did not agree to the extra bond conditions.

“I would have preferred to see electronic monitoring, based on the evidence that we have in this case, but I am glad that he granted the general number amounts we requested,” she said. “I would have liked to see a cash component and I would have also liked to see ankle monitoring added as well.”

Hardesty set Alston’s preliminary hearing for Nov. 14 and lamented yet another victim of violence crime.

“There’s too many people in my hometown with guns that shouldn’t,” he said.

