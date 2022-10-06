Not lions, tigers....but bear sightings in Saraland causing safety concerns

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Some people in Saraland raised safety concerns with multiple bear sightings in their neighborhoods, especially when it comes to small children and pets.

A hungry black bear was spotted on camera in a Saraland neighborhood in August doing all it can to shimmy down some bird seed. There was another sighting of another bear climbing over a fence to get its paws on a bird feeder.

“I’ve seen bears in this neighborhood from the time my girls were really small, but I will say in the past several years it has become more prevalent,” said Heather Messick.

Messick lives in the Spanish Trace subdivision off Celeste Road and took the viral video of the bear shaking the bird feeder. She said while she may not have safety concerns, she knows others who do.

“I do know we have residents in this neighborhood who are very concerned, feel like they can’t let their kids play in the backyard,” she said. “Pet owners are afraid to let their dogs out.”

After hearing these worries. FOX10 reached out to a wildlife specialist for some advice.

“If they see a bear, don’t run from it,” said Marianne Gauldin, wildlife and freshwater fisheries outreach coordinator. “Clap your hands. Wave your arms above your head and yell. Try to spook it away like you would a stray dog.”

The most important thing is to never feed one.

“There’s a saying that a fed bear is a dead bear,” she said. “When you feed a black bear, you create a problem not only for the bear, but for your neighbors and people who are going to encounter that bear later. The bears will come to bird feeders and squirrel feeders and deer feeders, and it’s very important that you don’t encourage that behavior. When it happens inadvertently, that’s one thing, but we have seen videos of people encouraging those bears to eat at those food sources.”

If a bear is coming back to a bird feeder, Gauldin said bring the feeder inside for at least 10 days, and the bear should move on. She added if anyone sees one, report it but remember, this is their natural habitat.

“Those reports help our biologists just keep track of what the bears are doing,” she said. “We don’t come and get the bears.”

To report a bear sighting, click here.

