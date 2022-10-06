October Events with City of Mobile Parks & Recreation

There are so many fun events coming up in October in Mobile! Jonni Nottingham with the City of Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department joins Studio 10 with details on all the activities, from Movies in the Park to MOBTtober Fest.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to MPRDevents@cityofmobile.org. Information about these events and more can be found on social media (Facebook and Instagram)@MobileParksAndRec @CityOfMobileEvents, or at www.MobileParksAndRec.org.

Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org.

OCTOBER EVENTS – 2022

10.6.22, 10.13.22, 10.20.22 – Movies in the Park 6PM

MPRD’s Fall Movies in the Park Series kicked off on Thursday, 9.1.22, and will run for 8 weeks – which has 3 movies falling in the month of October. Each Thursday we will be showing a different movie, at a different park, with a different community partner. All of these events begin at 6PM and the movie will begin to play at dark. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on – and snacks to munch on during the movie! Keep an eye on our social media for any extra activities that some of our partners will be providing on movie nights! In the event of rain, the movie will be relocated to James Seals Community Center.

10.8.22 – Kids Day 10A-2P

Mobile Parks and Recreation Department hosts quarterly Kids Day events and it is time again for another Fun Filled Day for the kiddos! This quarter, we will be at Herndon-Sage Park for an all-inflatable bouncing day! We have a DJ for music, and 20+ inflatable bounces houses for kids! They can bounce and bounce until their heart is content! We look forward to seeing you there!

10.14.22 – ArtWalk – 4-10PM

Friday, October 14th – Cathedral Square

During the month of October, we will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the return of Latin Fest to Cathedral Square during ArtWalk. We will have extended hours [normally 6-9PM] in Cathedral Square to celebrate all the things in all the ways! We will have food vendors, market vendors, live DJ, live band, lots of dancing, music and fun!

During ArtWalk this October, we would also like to encourages anyone – young and old – to some extra use out of their Halloween costume, and where it downtown for the night!

10.14.22 – Roll Mobile

Friday October 14th – Bienville Square – 6:00-9:00pm

Roll Mobile is returning for Year #2! We are, once again, turning the streets around Bienville Square into a huge, outdoor, roller skating rink! Grab your skates and get ready to ROLL, Mobile! October, National Roller Skating Month, is the final month of Roll Mobile for the season! Listen to a live DJ and skate the square from 6:00-9:00pm (during ArtWalk)! We still have some Roll Mobile T-Shirts and Fanny Packs left, if anyone would like one, they can be purchased at the entrance to the skating rink at the corner of Dauphin and Conception. Roller Skates and Roller blades only. No Skateboards, Hover Boards, or Scooters allowed. We look forward to wrapping up Year #2 with all of you. Don’t forget to come in your Halloween Costume, as well!

10.15.22, 10.22.22 – Fall Market in the Park

Market in the Park is returning to Cathedral Square on Saturdays, for six weeks, beginning 10.15.22. Your favorite local farmers, bakers, artisans, and etc. will be onsite from 7:30AM – 12:00PM with all of the fall fruits, vegetables, honey, jellies, jams, baked goods, and homemade/handmade crafts! The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department also has a lineup of six different local artists to provide a little entertainment for you while you shop around the square. Please follow us on social media for who will be the entertainment each week.

10.15.22 - Saturdays at the Coop

Saturday, October 15th - Cooper Riverside Park 7:00-10:00pm

We continue our Saturdays at the Coop season with month #10! This month will bring you music from the Justin Howard band! Enjoy a night with a little bit of Country and a little bit of Rock. The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is always doing what we can to be diverse and inclusive, and this mindset applies to the genres of music as well. Bring a blanket, chair, and snacks out to the waterfront each Saturday after ArtWalk Friday for a free, family-friendly, night of music and dancing!

10.21.22 - 10.22.22 – Whispers of Magnolia

***THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT!***

Between Friday the 21st and Saturday the 22nd the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting FIVE different tours throughout Magnolia Cemetery. This is not your typical haunted tour, though. This wagon ride will take you around the grounds and along the way, you will get to hear stories from those who are buried there. [Via actor portrayal]. Hear the Whispers of Magnolia from ten different people who have been laid to rest in the historic Magnolia Cemetery. $10 tickets may be purchased at www.MobileParksAndRec.org and they are very limited!

10.29.22 – MOBtober Fest

9AM – Race and 3-9PM Festival – Medal of Honor Park

The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back, for the 2nd year, MOBtober Fest! This Fall Festival will host a number of different engaging activities for the whole family. The day will begin with a 9AM 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run at the Park. Registration is $15 and includes a t-shit! Registration: www.MPRD.RecDesk.com The MOBtober Fest will begin at the park at 3PM. Festivities to include: a Trail of Trick or Treating Candy, live DJ, photo booths, bounce houses, costume contest [for both people and pets], and a live band: Lisa Perkins and the Illusion Band from 6-9PM. Registration for the costume contests is free, but required. Check us out on social media on how to register and what other family-friendly activities will be at the festival.

