Orange Beach police looking for alleged beer bandit

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OARNAGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach police are asking the public’s help to identify an alleged beer bandit.

Police said the man seen in the surveillance pictures is accused of loading up on cold beer and walking out of multiple convenience stores.

If you recognize him, you are asked to turn him in.

