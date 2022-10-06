Popular attraction, Bellingrath Gardens and Home has a brand new look

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A place many locals and tourists know and love is getting a makeover. Bellingrath Gardens and Home officially has a new look!

There was a room full of people waiting patiently inside the Magnolia Cafe to see the reveal of their new brand, along with a new logo.

It’s the same name, just has a different look.

This is a massive deal for Bellingrath Gardens and Home. It’s the first time in over twenty years they’re making changes.

The staff said the new design took a lot of time and consideration.

Todd Lasseigne, the Executive director, said they wanted something new that had a little more sizzle, yet still represented the beauty of the gardens and the Bellingrath family.

“For the logo what we decided to do after some feedback from our visitors and board members was to add more color, the old logo had that dark Bellingrath green color, but we maybe wanted to add a little more brighter colors, have maybe a more flowery feel,” said Lasseigne, “We chose the camellia as our emblem because we have this great camellia collection here.”

At the bottom of the logo, there is also a new tagline that reads: “naturally breathtaking,” which many members and visitors said captures Bellingrath Gardens as a whole in just a few words.

“I think it’s going to be very inspiring. It’s a very nice picture of the course of a camellia, and it looks a lot more colorful and inviting, so I hope it’s going to bring a lot of visitors out to the Bellingrath because it’s a really nice place,” said Jerry Cannon, a member.

Executive director, Lasseigne said this is just one of many things they have in store for Bellingrath Gardens and Home that will enhance the visitor’s experience as they approach their 100th anniversary.

