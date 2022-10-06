Prichard Prep plans football-themed fundraiser

(WALA) - Prichard Preparatory School is a private, non-profit, college preparatory elementary school with a mission to educate our students academically, spiritually and culturally in addition to developing their character in preparation for their pursuit of collegiate degrees.

Passion for Prichard Prep is the school’s fifth annual fundraiser on Nov. 2. The football-themed event will include barbecue, cocktails and entertainment. Featured panelists at the event will be Mobile native and ESPN commentator Taylor Zarzour; St. Paul’s graduate, former Alabama linebacker and a two-time All-American Mark Barron; former Auburn offensive lineman and captain, and current sports analyst for ESPN and Cole Cubelic; Senior Bowl executive director and a former recruiter for the Seahawks Jim Nagy; and former Georgia offensive lineman and ESPN commentator Matt Stinchcomb.

FOX10′s Lee Peck sat down with Sara Grace Littleton with Prichard Prep to learn more about the school and what it has to offer.

Passion for Prichard Prep

Date: Nov. 2, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Place: GulfQuest National Maritime Museum, Mobile

Visit prichardprepschool.com/pfpp to sponsor, donate, or purchase an individual ticket.

