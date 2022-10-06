Sunny skies and a bit warm this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ll see tons of sunshine in the sky this morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s. Projected highs today will climb to the mid to upper 80s so plan on things getting a bit warm later today. The sky will be mostly sunny for most of the day.

We could use some rain around here as our deficits are starting to climb towards 4″ but there are none to be found. We get a front to push through this weekend and that will knock the temps down a few degrees but it won’t bring us any rain. Weekend weather looks flawless with tons of sunshine. Highs will reach the low 80s with mornings in the low 50s starting Sunday.



