USO Running of the Bulls in downtown Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Running of the Bulls is a 3k fun run in downtown Pensacola and benefits the local USO.

October 8th at 9:00 am hosted by Seville Quarter the 11th annual Running of the Bulls Pensacola version.

Registration link at http://Pensabulls.com

Email from the website with any question.

Participants need to wear all white with a red sash as donned in Pamplona, Spain.

https://pensabulls.com/about is where you will find the rules.

Event schedule:

Spanish Wine Dinner-

Thurs. Oct. 6th at 6:30 p.m.

Seville Quarter

Packet Pick up & Opening Ceremony-

Fri. Oct. 7th

At Phineas Phogg’s between 4-7 p.m.

Running of the Bulls-

Sat. Oct. 8th

Starts at 9 a.m. in front of Seville Quarter

After-Party and Awards Ceremony in Phineas Phogg’s until 1 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.