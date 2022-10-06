USO Running of the Bulls in downtown Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Running of the Bulls is a 3k fun run in downtown Pensacola and benefits the local USO.
October 8th at 9:00 am hosted by Seville Quarter the 11th annual Running of the Bulls Pensacola version.
Registration link at http://Pensabulls.com
Email from the website with any question.
Participants need to wear all white with a red sash as donned in Pamplona, Spain.
https://pensabulls.com/about is where you will find the rules.
Event schedule:
Spanish Wine Dinner-
Thurs. Oct. 6th at 6:30 p.m.
Seville Quarter
Packet Pick up & Opening Ceremony-
Fri. Oct. 7th
At Phineas Phogg’s between 4-7 p.m.
Running of the Bulls-
Sat. Oct. 8th
Starts at 9 a.m. in front of Seville Quarter
After-Party and Awards Ceremony in Phineas Phogg’s until 1 p.m.
---
