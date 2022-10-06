Vigil held for 13-year-old boy allegedly shot by mother, family says it was ‘accidental’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, family and friends remembered the 13-year-old Mobile boy who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Ja’mil Autry’s mother is accused of the crime, but family members are calling it an accident.

The family is standing behind Ja’mil’s mother.

FOX 10 News previously reported on Glenda Agee’s long arrest record, which dates back nearly 30 years, but the family calls her a loving mother as they mourn the loss of Ja’mil.

“She’s hurting. We hurting. Everybody’s hurting, that was my baby,” a family member said.

“My heart is hurt and I just want the world to know that I love my little brother and my momma did too,” his brother said.

It was a whirlwind of emotions at the vigil and balloon release Wednesday evening.

As the family continues to mourn his death. Autry was shot at his home on Jones Lane Monday night.

His sister Tiffany Epps, describes his energetic personality, and how much she’ll miss her little brother.

“Fun, energetic, yes very energetic, loving,” Epps said. “He loved his big sister. He said I was the greatest in the world and I’m gone miss him.”

Hours after the shooting his mother Glenda Agee was arrested and charged with murder.

Mobile Police say Agee shot Ja’mil in the back.

But Ja’mil’s brother, William Lewis, believes it was an accident.

“Lil bro I love you, I’m gone miss you. Mama I love you I can’t wait to see you,” Lewis said. “I wish I could see my brother again but I know this was all an accident. It ain’t what the news putting it.”

Several other family members at the vigil also believe the shooting was not intentional.

Ja’Mil’s first cousin, Debra Powell, describes the close relationship between the two.

“Glenda was a loving mother. A caring person, so was her son,” Powell said. “They loved each other. And the picture that these people out here painting is a lie.”

While Agee was being escorted to Metro Tuesday she appeared to be very distraught when asked about the shooting.

Some family members say that Agee has been crying out for help for her and her son.

“Let’s cry out for help. She was on edge. So if you gone tell a story tell the story of a loving mother,” Powell said. “Now this woman done had a breakdown. She need some medical help right now.”

The family says they fully stand behind Agee.

“It was an accident. She loved him, she really did. It was an accident, accidents happen,” Epps said.

The sister says they are in the process of setting up a Go Fund Me account. FOX 10 News will share that information when they do.

According to jail records, Agee is still locked up.

She’s scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday morning.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.