Weekend iHeart Media Rundown

49th Annual NATIONAL SHRIMP FESTIVAL- Thurs/Fri/Sat 10am-10pm; Sun 10am-5pm, Gulf Shores, Intersection of Hwy 59 and East Beach Blvd.

The Annual National Shrimp Festival ™ is one of the nation’s premier outdoor festivals with live entertainment, over 300 vendors that offer fine art, arts and crafts, a retail marketplace and of course shrimp. CLICK HERE

THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA- Sun 7:30pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre, downtown Mobile

It’s the ultimate tribute celebration, performing over 20 of ABBA’s greatest hits! CLICK HERE

WHITE TIE ROCK ENSEMBLE presents SOUTHERN ROCK- Sat 8pm, Pensacola Bay Center

Come experience an evening of Southern rock and roll as the White Tie Rock Ensemble presents a tribute to 38 Special, The Allman Brothers Band, Tom Petty, and Lynyrd Skynyrd! CLICK HERE

BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY presents VAN HALEN’S “1984″- Sat 8pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

The Black Jacket Symphony recreates Van Halen’s “1984″ live in its entirety—note for note, sound for sound—plus a full set of greatest hits from Van Halen. CLICK HERE

26th Annual CRUISIN’ THE COAST- thru Sunday, Mississippi Gulf Coast

Welcome to America’s Largest Block Party. The 26th Annual Cruisin’ The Coast® features all your favorite activities like Cruise-ins, Headline Bands & Oldies Entertainment, a Swap Meet, the CTC/Vicari Auto Auction and much more! CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA BEACH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL- thru Sunday, various venues on Pensacola Beach

Let the Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival introduce you to the songwriters who create the songs that inspire our daily lives. Hear the stories that inspired the birth of these songs. CLICK HERE

6th Annual BRAS ACROSS THE “CAUSE”WAY- Sat 8am, Meaher State Park

The Bras Across the CAUSEway 5K and Fun Run for the Ascension Providence Breast Cancer Outreach Fund raises money to help local cancer patients pay bills, buy groceries and other necessities so they can focus on their fight. The certified 5K course goes through the park and back on the causeway. The Fun Run is approximately one mile. CLICK HERE

MELTON HEALTH AND FAITH 7th Annual HEALTHY LIFESTYLE 5K AND FUN RUN- Sat 7:15 (Registration); 8am (Walk), Medal of Honor Park

“WALK FOR THE HEALTH OF IT”- There will also be Entertainment; Speakers to Educate the Community on Healthy Lifestyle Awareness; Health Fair; Blood Drive; Arts and Crafts; Face painting; Jumpers; Refreshments, and more. CLICK HERE

8th Annual DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL- Sat 8am-5pm, Bayview Park, Pensacola

Over 48 teams supported by thousands of spectators will be competing for bragging rights in the 8th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival. The races take place in Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park near Downtown Pensacola. Proceeds go to supporting local organizations and charities with a focus on children. CLICK HERE

FIRST CITY ART CENTER’S 16th Annual PUMPKIN PATCH- Sat 1pm-4pm, Blue Wahoos Stadium, Pensacola

Attendees will have thousands of hand-blown glass and handcrafted ceramic pumpkins to choose from. The pumpkins are created by artists working in the glass and ceramic studios at First City Art Center. See website for “first pick” tickets for early entry. CLICK HERE

CINEMAS IN THE SAND: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation- Fri 6:30pm, Gulfside Pavilion, Casino Beach Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” is a 2018 computer-animated monster comedy film by Sony Pictures. In the film, Dracula finds love with a ship captain named Ericka but discovers that Ericka is actually the great-granddaughter of his arch-nemesis, Abraham Van Helsing.

Pack up your beach chairs and a blanket, and dig your toes in the sugar-white sand while watching classic family movies on Pensacola Beach for FREE this fall. CLICK HERE

HALLOWEEN 4-D MOVIE NIGHTS AT OWA: A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET- Sat 8pm, OWA Theater, OWA Parks & Resort, Foley

The OWA Theater proudly presents Halloween Movie Nights on Saturdays in October beginning Oct. 8. This 4-D experience will have you leaping out of your chair in fright as you watch your favorite classic horror movies with fog, lights and your favorite horror villains in person! This $5 ticket is a scary-good deal! CLICK HERE

THE CRUCIBLE- Fri/Sat 7:30pm; Sun 2pm (thru Oct 23rd), Joe Jefferson Playhouse, Mobile

In the insular, Puritan community of 1692 Salem, Massachusetts, a group of young girls are found dancing in the woods, and immediately fall ill. When no earthly cause can be determined, the citizens of Salem suspect that some more sinister force may be at hand. JJP presents this Arthur Miller classic with an all-female cast. CLICK HERE

THE WIZARD OF OZ- Thurs-Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm (thru Oct 23rd), The PACT Theatre Company, 5025 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile

Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. In this new adaptation, you are in for an exciting new fresh take on this classic tale! CLICK HERE

