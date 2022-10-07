Advertise With Us
2022 Eagle Awards from the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce

(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Chamber has been celebrating local minority-owned businesses for 25 years presenting the coveted Eagle Award to recognize companies’ successes.

During this time over 125 outstanding companies have been recognized for their achievements and contributions to our community and local economy. This year’s awards are to be presented at Chamber’s Eagle Awards Luncheon and Ceremony on Friday, October 7.

