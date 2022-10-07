2022 Eagle Awards from the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Chamber has been celebrating local minority-owned businesses for 25 years presenting the coveted Eagle Award to recognize companies’ successes.

During this time over 125 outstanding companies have been recognized for their achievements and contributions to our community and local economy. This year’s awards are to be presented at Chamber’s Eagle Awards Luncheon and Ceremony on Friday, October 7.

