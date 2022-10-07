Atlanta-based company, Novelis breaks ground for $2.5 billion aluminum recycling and manufacturing plant in Baldwin County

Bay Minette, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a big day in Baldwin county. Local leaders broke ground on a new aluminum recycling and manufacturing center.

The Atlanta-based company, Novelis will begin building the more than $ billion plant at the former South Alabama Mega Site near Bay Minette.

Key elected officials, including Governor Kay Ivey, U.S. Congressman Jerry Carl, local leaders, and Novelis company officials gathered as they commenced the starting of construction.

More than half of this mega site’s capacity will go to producing aluminum sheets used for drink cans for many companies such as Coca-Cola.

It will also make aluminum for vehicle production. Novelis said this will be the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the U.S. in 40 years.

The plant will be primarily powered with renewable energy, use recycled water and be a zero-waste facility.

This is also one of the largest economic deals in Alabama’s history and is expected to produce many opportunities for folks in Bay Minette and the state.

“In the history of Novelis, which is a long history. This is the biggest investment anywhere in the world that we’ve made.. the first time in 40 years of this magnitude in the U.S., said Steve Fisher, president, and CEO, of Novelis Inc.”

Novelis plans to create more than 1,000 jobs at the facility which will account for over 1,600 indirect jobs in Baldwin County during construction and operation.

The company said its average wage will be $65,000 which is 53% higher than the current county average. Novelis is expected to contribute more than $2.5 billion in new payroll in the next 20 years and more than $5 million per year in property tax contributions toward Baldwin County Public Schools.

“Folks in Bay Minette can sure get a job here and folks in Alabama can sure get a high-paying job here. These are good jobs and this aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul, it’s going to change a lot for the good of Alabama,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

Back when the plant was first announced in may… we were told that the search for employees was already underway.

Site work is now underway, and Novelis said they expect to have the plant up and running by mid-2025,

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.