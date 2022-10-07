Clouds increase but sunshine still in mix

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a gorgeous morning ahead, but an increase in clouds is headed our way. That means the sky won’t be as sunny as it was on Thursday, but there will still be sunshine in the mix.

The later into the day we go, the more cloud coverage we’ll see. Highs will reach just under 90 degrees today so it will be a warm one. A front comes through tonight to cool things off for the weekend, but no rain will appear. This means drought conditions will worsen. Our deficits are over 4 inches. The weekend highs will be in the low 80s with tons of sunshine in the sky both days. We could finally get some rain chances back towards the end of next week.

---

