The Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet is coming up. President, Chairman Megan Dulion, and Social - Recruitment, Melinda McGhee, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. The Banquet takes place October 22, 2022 at Moes BBQ Downtown from 6-10pm. For more information, visit this website.

