Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Foodie Friday: Cereals

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For this week’s Foodie Friday on Studio 10, we’re trying two different cereals.

One is the Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal and the other is Kellogg’s Special K Pumpkin Spice, flavored with nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cinnamon clusters.

Watch the video to see Joe, Chelsey and Jenn’s reaction!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Ballet 35th Anniversary Gala
Mobile Ballet 35th Anniversary Gala
Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet
Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet
Foodie Friday: Cereals
Foodie Friday: Cereals
Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet
Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet