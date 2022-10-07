Advertise With Us
Football Friday 10/07/2022

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this edition of Football Friday, we’re reaching the halfway point of the High School Football season. Fox10′s Emily Cochran joins us to preview some of the biggest games, including our Fox10 Game of the Week Fairhope at Daphne.

In college, the red hot South Alabama Jags are off this week, but we’ll take a look at two big SEC showdowns, Auburn at Georgia and Texas A&M at Alabama.

In the NFL, we take a look at Seahawks at Saints and the Cowboys at Rams. Both of those games you can see Sunday on Fox10.

Also, Joe updates his picks and offers viewers fantasy advice.

