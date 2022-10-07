Fugitive Files Arrest: Shooting suspect Thomas Austin behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect was put behind bars Thursday.

According to the Mobile Police Department Thomas Austin was picked up Thursday with help from agents of the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force.

According to investigators, a woman was slapped by Austin as she tried to protect her sister during an argument in a parking lot. When the woman’s boyfriend jumped in to help her, Austin shot him, then ran away, authorities said. Austin is facing charges of first-degree assault charges and harassment.

---

