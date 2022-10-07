Gulf Coast Spotlight: Kathryn Morgan and Mobile Ballet 35th Anniversary Gala

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight we feature Mobile native Kathryn Morgan. Morgan is a professional ballet dancer who has performed on some of biggest stages from New York City to Miami and beyond.

She’s back home this week as a featured dancer in Mobile Ballet’s 35th Anniversary Gala. We had the chance to talk with her about her career, growing up in Mobile and more in our Gulf Coast Spotlight.

Kathryn Morgan Bio:

Kathryn Morgan is a modern-day ballerina, blazing a career path for herself outside of the confines of company life. In addition to being a popular performer, teacher, judge, and influencer, Kathryn is the founder of Kathryn Morgan & Friends, a community focused on the joy that ballet can bring to dancers when they are valued for who they are above their level of proficiency.

Kathryn began her professional career in 2006 as an apprentice with New York City Ballet, and was promoted to soloist in 2009. She left the company in 2012 while battling an auto-immune illness, and made an awe-inspiring return to the stage seven years later as a soloist with Miami City Ballet.

She danced with MCB for a year before making a decision to step away from company life in 2020 to pursue dancing on her own terms. As a performer, Kathryn is known for her feminine, artistic quality and musicality; some of her more notable performances include Aurora in Peter Martins’ Sleeping Beauty, Juliet in Peter Martins’ Romeo & Juliet, and the Striptease girl in George Balanchine’s Slaughter on Tenth Avenue.

Mobile Ballet

