Mobile Ballet 35th Anniversary Gala

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Ballet is kicking off its 35th Anniversary with a very special performance this Sunday. Director Katia Garza joined us on Studio10 to preview the event.

35th ANNIVERSARY GALA PERFORMANCE

Sunday, October 9 at 2:30 pm

One show only at at Mobile Civic Center Theater

Our season opener will celebrate the long tradition of dance at Mobile Ballet and in our community, bringing alumni and patrons together in celebration and support of our past, present, and future.

Celebrating 35 years of dance, Mobile Ballet alumni guest artists return to their hometown stage with the Mobile Ballet Company, in a dynamic performance of diverse repertoire and dance styles, sure to be inspiring, amazing, and memorable. Guest artists will include prominent professional alumni Kathryn Morgan (New York City Ballet, Miami City Ballet), Blaine Hoven (American Ballet Theatre), Kaylin Wilson (New Orleans Ballet Theatre), and others!

This unique one-time-only performance is not to be missed!

For event tickets, season tickets and more visit:

https://mobileballet.org/

