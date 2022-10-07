Mobile Chamber hosts 25th Annual Eagle Awards Ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of folks gathered in Mobile Friday morning to celebrate local minority-owned businesses.

The Mobile Chamber hosting the 25th Annual Eagle Awards ceremony.

FOX10 News’s Lenise Ligon served as the mistress of ceremonies for the 14th year in a row.

There were four eagle award recipients this year.

While many of them were very modest, they also were very honored to be receiving this prestigious award.

The eagle award is given out to local businesses to highlight their accomplishments and contributions to the community.

One of the winners, Ellis Foster, says he didn’t anticipate this day when he first started his real estate business four years ago.

“No, honestly I didn’t. It’s just God you know ordering your steps and helping along the way, and putting the right people in place,” Foster said. “And just capitalizing on the opportunities when they came before you. But I could not have said I planned any of this.”

One unique award given out this year for the first time since 2018 was the Eagle Hall of Fame Award. A business that receives the eagle award three times.

This year’s winner was Leaf & Petal Florist LLC which has been in business for over twenty-five years.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to receive this award. Thank you so much,” Owner Robert Bryant said.

Author and international speaker Carla Harris delivered the keynote address and gave a powerful message on hard work and perseverance.

One of the qualities another eagle award recipient, Nicholas Powe of Honest Air LLC, says got him to where he is today.

“It feels like your hard work is not going unseen. It gives you something to show younger adults that anything is possible,” Powe said. “You work hard. You put your mind to it with determination, you can do it, and not be a statistic.”

Alabama Medical Group also received the award as the minority business advocate for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Angela Morgan accepted the award on its behalf.

“People that are strong advocates for the community and standing for the things that matter to the people in the community,” Morgan said.

In the 25-year history of the eagle awards, more than 125 exceptional companies have been recognized for their achievements and contributions to our community and local economy.

