The Mobile Opera presents “The Elixir of Love”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile Opera is getting ready for it’s latest show.

The Elixir of Love

October 21 @ 7:30pm

October 23 @ 2:30pm

The Temple Downtown

Season and Single tickets available online @ mobileopera.org

Season Tickets $80/person

Single Tickets $30/$45 and $10 student

The Elixir of Love is a funny and romantic show that is a great way to get into opera, musical story-telling, and simply enjoy a theater experience that can open the door to a lifetime of enchantment. Nemorino, a poor village boy, is in love with Adina, the richest, most popular girl in town, but can’t work up the courage to tell her. When a rival, Sgt. Belcore, shows up in uniform and with a military directness, Nemorino desperately turns to a flimflam traveling snake-oil salesman who claims to have an infallible love potion. The elixir (actually wine) gives Nemorino a bravado that is attractive to all the village girls. Belcore’s attentions accelerate and Nemorino, hopelessly broke and frantic to buy more elixir, enlists with Belcore’s regiment for the bonus. Now he can buy more elixir but has to leave with the army! The plot goes through several more comical twists before Adina (the only clear-eyed one in the bunch) comes to the rescue and makes all things right in the end. No one dies and they all live happily ever after - what an opera!

Mobile Opera

257 Dauphin Street

Mobile, Alabama 36602 (251) 432-6772

www.mobileopera.org

info@mobileopera.org

---

