Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Man fires gun during argument with estranged wife

Alton Demetrius McConnell
Alton Demetrius McConnell(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man faces several charges after Mobile police said he fired a gun during an argument this morning.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant Valley Apartments at 3171 Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile on a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and her estranged husband, Alton Demetrius McConnell, 45, had been arguing when McConnell produced a gun and fired toward the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

McConnell was arrested for shooting into occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment.

His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Aluminum recycling and manufacturing plant comes to Baldwin County
Atlanta-based company, Novelis breaks ground for $2.5 billion aluminum recycling and manufacturing plant in Baldwin County
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Kathryn Morgan and Mobile Ballet 35th Anniversary Gala
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Kathryn Morgan and Mobile Ballet 35th Anniversary Gala
Mobile police officers set up crime scene tape Wednesday morning around an area near Navco Road...
Mobile PD names homicide victim whose body was found along Navco Road