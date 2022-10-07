Recipe: Red Fish Blue Fish’s Short-Rib Penne

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are in the kitchen with Head Chef Chris Powers, and he is cooking up some short-rib penne. This delicious dish is one option you can find on their new fall menu.

Red Fish Blue Fish was voted “Best In: Pensacola” Best Seafood Restaurant. Red Fish Blue Fish serves a coastal southern-inspired menu made with local ingredients. Relax, enjoy friends, family, and the waterfront view in our casual and fun backyard. This family-friendly restaurant on Pensacola Beach is a must-visit with two white sand beaches, covered and grassy dining areas, activities for the kids, and a cocktail bar fitted with porch swings.

They are located at 5 Via de Luna Dr. Pensacola Beach, FL 32561

Open 7 days a week from 11 am – 9 pm

RECIPE INGREDIENTS:

1 ounce of cooking oil

8 ounces of braised short ribs

2 ounces of shiitake mushrooms

2 ounces of baby Bella mushrooms

1 ounce of white wine

2 ounces of caramelized onions

1 teaspoon roasted garlic

1/ 2 cup of heavy cream

10 ounces cooked penne pasta

3 ounces freshly grated parmesan cheese (reserve one ounce for garnish)

2 ounces oven-roasted tomatoes

Fresh parsley for garnishing

STEPS:

Cook your pasta al dente and set aside Heat oil in a saute pan Add braised short ribs and mushrooms Add white wine Add your caramelized onions and roasted garlic while reducing your white wine Stir in heavy cream Mix in your pasta and finish reducing your sauce Garnish with 1 ounce of parmesan and fresh parsley

