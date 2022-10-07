Advertise With Us
Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT
(WALA) - The Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services, ranging from education to recreation to social activities.

The goal is to help youngsters develop and become viable citizens.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Sonya Smith and Tracie Brown with the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization to discuss their nonprofit and how they serve the community.

