(WALA) - The Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services, ranging from education to recreation to social activities.

The goal is to help youngsters develop and become viable citizens.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Sonya Smith and Tracie Brown with the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization to discuss their nonprofit and how they serve the community.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.