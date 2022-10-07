Saints injury report: Thomas out; Dalton gets start at QB

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints announced that wide receiver Michael Thomas will be out for another game with a toe injury.

Dennis Allen said earlier that Jameis Wintson is still listed as “doubtful” and that Andy Dalton will get a second straight start at quarterback for the Saints when they host Seattle at noon.

Full injury list below.

Michael Thomas will miss another game for the #Saints with a toe injury. Dennis Allen already announced Andy Dalton will start on Sunday. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/qIz1x3vmLd — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 7, 2022

