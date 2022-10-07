Teams get creative in 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re a fan of grilled cheese -- downtown was the place to be Thursday night for the 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown!

“Make sure we get them coming up guys -- soon as we got them coming -- hot on the griddle,” said Patrick Setterstrom, The Vault.

As we learned -- there’s no one way to make a grilled cheese.

“We’ve flared it up a little bit -- provolone cheese, we’ve got salami and ham and a little olive spread... Kind of a quasi muffaletta.”

The 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown forcing downtown businesses to get creative with their grilled cheese skills. Bob’s Downtown Restaurant will tell you -- it’s all about thinking outside the box.

“You can add bacon to a grilled cheese which is absolutely wonderful as it goes anyway. And then you can continue to add to it -- pimento cheese... Pimento and bacon. The combinations are limitless,” explained Sawyer.

Some were not so willing to give up the goods.

“The cheese in the middle... I can’t give away my secret or anything like that. There are a select few people that know -- you may be able to bribe them a little bit (laughs),” said Jon Firquin, Downtown Mobile Alliance.

“Our grilled cheese has some secret ingredients. And in fairness I think a lot of them have some secret ingredients for people to try. So I think there is a lot of great food here and something for everyone,” said Beth Thomas, Alabama Power.

“Nice job cutting April! Team Battle House for the win!”

Defending People’s Choice Award Winners three years running -- The Battle House -- looking for a fourth title with something very different this year.

“For three years my chef has said no mac & cheese -- it’s silly on a sandwich -- and I’ve been pushing it! And he said okay -- it’s your year. So if we don’t win -- it’s on me,” said Sofia Kulakowski, Battle House Hotel & Spa.

And while they’re all “cheesy” -- picking just one favorite is not easy!

“They’re all different - they’re like gourmet cheese sandwiches. Some have meat, some have veggies. Some have fancy cheese! How can you go wrong with grilled cheese,” said Marty Henken.

“I’m not really much of a grilled cheese guy myself -- but I never thought someone could be so intricate with grilled cheese like this before,” said Dallas Caggiano.

“My favorite is the one with bacon and pimento cheese,” said Olivia Adams.

“(Keith) My favorite is Tony’s -- it’s Bob’s Downtown -- that’s my favorite -- grilled to perfection! Meat seasoned and I want to get in line again but they stopped me (laughs). (Denise) He’s been there three times already... (Keith) Hey hey... You can’t say that on TV (laughs),” said Denise & Keith Agee.

All of the money raised -- goes to help downtown’s Urban Emporium.

