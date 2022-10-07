Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Gulf Shores

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect out of Tennessee is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested in Gulf Shores.

Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores,

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Box, of New Johnsonville, Tenn., is accused of killing 20-year-old Felicity Nicole Inman last year in Henderson County, Tenn.

Box is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of theft, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

