Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown.

Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.

It is the latest in a string of arrests in recent weeks. Burch said two experienced Sheriff’s Office investigators now are working full time on fentanyl cases.

“That is their sole job – just to go after fentanyl,” he said.

Burch pointed to the overdose death of 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor in August as the catalyst.

“Ever since we had the death of that juvenile, we have pledged to the community to be very aggressive with pursuing those distributing fentanyl in our community,” he said. “And you know, what we want the public to see is that we’re living up to that.”

The latest operation resulted in the arrest of three people:

Tony Devel McLeod, 30, of McLain, Mississippi, charged with possession of Xanax, fentanyl trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott Marion Hollingsworth, 52, of Mobile charged with possession of Xanax, possession with intent to distributed methamphetamine ICE, fentanyl trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cameron Reshad McLeod, 52, of McLain, Mississippi, charged with possession of Xanax, possession with intent to distributed methamphetamine ICE and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge on Friday set bail at more than $100,000 for each defendant.

Law enforcement officers seized $1,558 in cash, 19 grams of fentanyl, 100 Xanax bars and 25 grams of methamphetamine ICE.

One witness, who asked not to be identified, said he saw two different busts on Wednesday about 20 minutes apart in the Dreamland parking lot. He said the first one was quick, about seven minutes.

“Fifteen minutes later, a Tahoe pulled up, parked a little ways away from them,” he said. “And the guys got out, walked over there and started doing something. Next thing I know, the cops come from all directions this time.”

The witness said it was startling to see such a heavy law enforcement presence and drug-sniffing dogs.

“I was surprised seeing that, mostly here in broad daylight like that,” he said. “That was a scary thought in a way, you know?”

A woman who saw the bust and also did not want to be identified praised the Sheriff’s Office.

“Good for them. I mean, they did a great job,” she said. “They made the arrest, and nobody got hurt. And I mean, that deserves some recognition in and of itself. But it’s nice to know that they are really focusing on getting it off the street.”

Communities across the country have struggled over the past few years with how to staunch the deadly flow of fentanyl, a highly addictive, dangerous drug that can be lethal in tiny doses.

Burch said there have been two confirmed overdoses in the past 18 months, just in the Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, with three or four other suspected cases. He said fentanyl seizures and arrests also are becoming more common.

“Where we would typically, you know, arrest someone who historically just deals cocaine, or just deals methamphetamine., now they’ve got, you know, cocaine or methamphetamine and fentanyl,” he said. “And so we’re seeing more of it, along with other drugs, not necessarily just bulk fentanyl.”

Wednesday’s arrest follows a drug bust last month resulting in charges against Aaron Dewayne Welch and Delores Nicole Welch. Authorities recently new charges against Aaron Welch, including chemical endangerment of a child.

“There’s no better way to say it: It just shows you how stupid people are,” Burch said. “You know, a child can touch this stuff and die.”

Burch said the Sheriff’s Office has received tips after news coverage of past fentanyl arrests. He said he hopes more tips follow the latest arrests.

“Our ultimate goal is to find out who these people are getting it from and to go after those ones,” he said.

Burch added: “One more death in this community is too many. And that’s our ultimate goal, is to stop it. We don’t have to lose any more young people in our community.”

---

