Beautiful weekend!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Looking great for both days this weekend. Our Saturday will be a bit warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temps will cool of overnight, and we’ll wake up Sunday morning in the low 50s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with a high around 80.

The upcoming week will start quiet with Monday and Tuesday being pleasant and dry. A front comes in midweek that will bring showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday.

In the tropics we are tracking Julia. It’s headed towards Central America where it will dump a lot of rain and then weaken and fall apart. So, no worries for us.

Have a great weekend!

---

