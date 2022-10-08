Caught in the Act: Thieves steal a/c unit from Rehm Animal Clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video caught a couple of thieves in the act stealing an air-conditioning unit from a local business.

According to Mobile police, it happened Sunday at the Rehm Animal Clinic on U.S. 90.

If you recognize either one of the men in the video, you are asked to give the Mobile Police Department a call.

