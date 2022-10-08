Advertise With Us
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment

She fell an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, an apartment community near downtown.
A Dothan firefighter holds a small child who tumbled from a second floor window of apartment....
Photo from October 8, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child fell from the second story window of a Dothan apartment on Saturday afternoon.

The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

She tumbled an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, a housing community near downtown Dothan.

A window screen had been opened, but other circumstances of the fall are not immediately known.

Investigators from the Dothan Police Department and Department of Human Services were summoned.

