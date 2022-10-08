Advertise With Us
First & 10 Scoreboard Week 8

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
· Davidson 28 Park Crossing 14

· Faith Academy 41 Pike Liberal 0

· Foley 55 Alma Bryant 32

· UMS-Wright 42 B.C. Rain 7

· Mary G. Montgomery 37 Baker 20

· Saraland 48 Baldwin County 7

· Orange Beach 35 Bayside Academy 29

· Theodore 35 Blount 0

· Fairhope 26 Daphne 7

· Thomasville 20 Excel 21

· W.S. Neal 13 Flomaton 12

· Elberta 3 Gulf Shores 49

· Clarke County 20 J.U. Blacksher 0

· Satsuma 0 Jackson 55

· Vigor 22 LeFlore 6

· Spanish Fort 33 McGill-Toolen 24

· Cottage Hill Christian 14 Mobile Christian 34

· Hillcrest-Evergreen 44 Monroe County 16

· St. Paul’s 39 Robertsdale 14

· Escambia County 0 T.R. Miller 39

· St. Michael 49 Wilcox Central 6

· Citronelle 0 Williamson 20

· Chickasaw 28 Fruitdale 22

· Snook Christian 7 Jackson Academy 58

· Monroe Academy 0 Glenwood School 36

· Escambia Academy 35, Pickens Academy 22

· Patrician Academy 34 Lowndes Academy 6

