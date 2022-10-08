First & 10 Scoreboard Week 8
· Davidson 28 Park Crossing 14
· Faith Academy 41 Pike Liberal 0
· Foley 55 Alma Bryant 32
· UMS-Wright 42 B.C. Rain 7
· Mary G. Montgomery 37 Baker 20
· Saraland 48 Baldwin County 7
· Orange Beach 35 Bayside Academy 29
· Theodore 35 Blount 0
· Fairhope 26 Daphne 7
· Thomasville 20 Excel 21
· W.S. Neal 13 Flomaton 12
· Elberta 3 Gulf Shores 49
· Clarke County 20 J.U. Blacksher 0
· Satsuma 0 Jackson 55
· Vigor 22 LeFlore 6
· Spanish Fort 33 McGill-Toolen 24
· Cottage Hill Christian 14 Mobile Christian 34
· Hillcrest-Evergreen 44 Monroe County 16
· St. Paul’s 39 Robertsdale 14
· Escambia County 0 T.R. Miller 39
· St. Michael 49 Wilcox Central 6
· Citronelle 0 Williamson 20
· Chickasaw 28 Fruitdale 22
· Snook Christian 7 Jackson Academy 58
· Monroe Academy 0 Glenwood School 36
· Escambia Academy 35, Pickens Academy 22
· Patrician Academy 34 Lowndes Academy 6
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.