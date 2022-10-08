Two fires in two days, Fairhope Police searching for answers

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple fires in Fairhope have law enforcement believing people are lighting them on purpose.

It’s been about a month since it’s rained in Fairhope, and officials said that makes lighting fires right now extra risky.

“Right now, it is so dry that even the right fire could get away in a hurry, and we don’t want that to happen,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope PD.

Fairhope police took to Facebook, posting pictures of a woods fire near North Section Street and Highway 104. Locals know the area as ‘the triangle.’

Police said this is the second fire in two days in the same spot, and it’s never happened there before. The fire department suspects it’s intentional.

“Is it a possibility there are kids playing and doing something they shouldn’t?” asked Lt. Nolte. “Absolutely. Is it someone going in there just to watch the fire department do their thing? That’s a possibility, we don’t know.”

Lt. Nolte added Baldwin County is currently under a burn ban, and while this incident happened in the woods, he said next time, it could be much worse.

“Don’t let the kids out with lighters, if that’s what they’re doing right now because it can get away in a hurry, and it may be someone’s house,” he said.

If anyone has information, reach out to Fairhope PD.

