Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

UAB doctors working to prevent high infant and maternal mortality numbers

UAB hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.
UAB hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama ranks among the worst in infant and maternal health across the country.

Doctors with UAB said one reason is because there are a lack of OBGYN providers in Alabama.

Officials with UAB’s School of Public Health said Alabama has a lot of “maternity deserts” across the state. This is where pregnant women have to drive far distances to get specialized prenatal care. Doctors said it’s contributing to negative pregnancy and birth outcomes.

UAB’s Dr. Martha Wingate said sometimes in these deserts, there may be a hospital or doctor’s office, but they have closed their maternity ward, so there isn’t specialized care for mothers and infants.

Wingate is a part of a newly launched UAB task force where they are working to get more providers in the state and in these desert areas, but it’s part of a five year process, so the task force will also bring more training to the doctors already in those areas.

“How do we enhance the workforce that we already have to be able to address some of these issues in places where it’s not the traditional OBGYN,” Wingate said. “We are thinking about how do we train emergency doctor folks, how do we train EMS, just thinking all across the spectrum.”

Wingate said another contributing factor to Alabama’s maternal mortality rate is the state’s overall health. She said they see high rates of hypertension and diabetes and these can be very dangerous during pregnancy, especially with a lack of nearby care.

The task force will also work to improve data on infant and maternal deaths to get a clear picture of how much it is happening in the state.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
A Dothan firefighter holds a small child who tumbled from a second floor window of apartment....
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR promises drivers safety changes on new car for 2023