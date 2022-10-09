Beautiful Sunday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Temps cooled off overnight, and we are waking up Sunday morning in the low 50s with some inland spots dipping into the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with a high around 80.

The upcoming week will start quiet with Monday and Tuesday being pleasant and dry. A front comes in midweek that will bring showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday.

That will leave us with really nice fall weather for next weekend.

In the tropics we are tracking Julia. It has made landfall in Central America where it will dump a lot of rain and then weaken and fall apart. So, no worries for us.

Have a great Sunday!

