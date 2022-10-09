Building fire on Airport Blvd. engulfs Key West Lounge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A building fire on Airport Boulevard destroyed the Key West Lounge Sunday afternoon.

As firefighters fought the fire, traffic was blocked in both directions on Airport Blvd. Fox 10 News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you additional information as it is available.

Key West Lounge Fire (Stephen Millhouse)

