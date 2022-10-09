Dedicated Dentist Inc. provides free care at 2nd annual event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local dentists did their part Saturday to help people in the Port City have a brighter, healthier smile.

Dedicated Dentist Inc. held its second annual “Free Dental Day.” Nearly 40 volunteers, including a dozen dentists, were on hand to help those who are uninsured or under-insured.

They say the event is a small bite out of a big problem.

“Because most citizens are not insured. Most don’t have dental insurance,’ said Dr. Felicia Wilson, DDS. “And your mouth is the gateway to your body. So, if your dental health is not good, you’re at risk for heart disease. Your diabetes may be uncontrolled. Digestive issues can occur. So really, dental health impacts your overall health.”

Organizers said they hope to secure grant funding to help other at-risk patients throughout the year and continue to grow the free dental services.

