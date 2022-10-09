Advertise With Us
Family of man missing for more than a year ups reward to $50,000

Russel Chestang
Russel Chestang(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a man missing for more than a year is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Russell Chestang, 33, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on May 28, 2021 at The Barn at 5751 U.S. 45 in Prichard, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Chestang is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He is missing a portion of his right earlobe. Tattoos on his arms include a cannabis leaf and the University of Alabama letter “A.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

