Family of man missing for more than a year ups reward to $50,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a man missing for more than a year is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Russell Chestang, 33, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on May 28, 2021 at The Barn at 5751 U.S. 45 in Prichard, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Chestang is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He is missing a portion of his right earlobe. Tattoos on his arms include a cannabis leaf and the University of Alabama letter “A.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.