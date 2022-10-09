Gas prices are on the rise once again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It looks like gas prices and a yo-yo have a lot in common. Over the past several months, prices have been going up and down and then back up again.

Those low gas prices that gave relief to many people over the summer are no longer.

“I felt a little relief due to the gas prices coming down. It’s like right when you feel like you got a moment to do something extra with your money, it’s like you get a little weight lifted off your shoulders, but the fact that it spiked back up a little bit, it puts in my mind what’s going to happen for Christmas,” said Jay Brown.

As of Sunday morning, the national average was $3.91. That’s about 18 cents higher than a month ago and 11 cents higher than a week ago.

Many parts of the country could see these prices raise even more, as America’s energy crisis worsens.

“It is frustrating though dealing with the fluctuating prices. I mean I feel like there should be something that can be done to equalize it and everything, but at this point, we’re just kind of stuck dealing with it,” said Nick Smith.

Experts at GasBuddy said in the South, prices could increase between ten and 30 cents a gallon.

“It’s kind of crazy because I thought after the summer, you know winter time is getting close, then kind of everybody slow down in driving,” said Sharon Cairl, “I’m just hoping it stays kind of stable and not get too, too bad.”

And for those who fill up on diesel...the national average is $5 a gallon. That’s only 78 cents away from the highest recorded average back in June, according to AAA.

