MCSO makes 2 more fentanyl arrests

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer arrested two more suspects accused of possessing and trafficking fentanyl.

Team Sheriff arrested Lener Daneski Jiron Solies, 27, of Norwalk, Calif., and Zeshan Malik Fayyaz, 26, of Hawthorne, Calif.

Deputies confiscated 3 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated value on nearly $500,000, authorities said.

According to Mobile County Metro Jail records, both men have bond hearing set for Monday.

