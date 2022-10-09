MCSO makes 2 more fentanyl arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer arrested two more suspects accused of possessing and trafficking fentanyl.

Team Sheriff arrested Lener Daneski Jiron Solies, 27, of Norwalk, Calif., and Zeshan Malik Fayyaz, 26, of Hawthorne, Calif.

Deputies confiscated 3 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated value on nearly $500,000, authorities said.

According to Mobile County Metro Jail records, both men have bond hearing set for Monday.

